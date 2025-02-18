Companies block GenAI but workers still use it

A new report from Fortanix finds that 97 percent of companies block or restrict GenAI usage, and 89 percent of the respondents believe that such controls on usage are successful.

However, the same report -- based on a survey of 1,000 executives -- reveals that 95 percent of professionals use some form of AI, and 66 percent of respondents use GenAI for work, with 64 percent using personal email accounts to access the tools.

Despite this, and the fact that 87 percent of security execs have reported a breach in the past year, companies across the board are looking to deploy GenAI with 74 percent of executives saying they're under pressure to deploy it imminently and 88 percent even have budget allocated for GenAI.

A greater number of Line of Business (LOB) executives (82 percent) and IT executives (81 percent) say their company is under pressure to deploy a GenAI solution than security executives (56 percent). This pressure to deploy AI is coming from executive leadership, boards of directors, and competition.

"The data clearly shows that nothing is going to stand in the way of organizations moving forward with GenAI deployment this year despite many organizations not fully grasping the complex data security issues surrounding the technology," says Anuj Jaiswal, chief product officer at Fortanix. "With Fortanix, however, organizations can deploy GenAI applications with confidence by replacing rigid, outdated practices and tools with a unified, scalable platform that empowers them to manage encryption and key management from a single interface."

When asked about top deployment concerns LOB, IT, and security executives all list model accuracy as either their first or second top concern. However, IT executives are the only group to rank data security and privacy as a top concern.

You can get the full report from the Fortanix site.

Image credit: Wachiwit/Dreamstime.com