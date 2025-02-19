New Connectivity Guru uses AI to streamline Wi-Fi troubleshooting

The average home now has multiple devices reliant on Wi-Fi connections and businesses have many times more. Users expect fast, consistent speeds, but troubleshooting problems can be complicated, leading to frustration, while service teams lack the visibility to diagnose issues beyond the router.

With the launch of its Connectivity Guru, TechSee is harnessing Agentic AI to transform the way Wi-Fi issues are diagnosed and resolved.

Using TechSee's proprietary Sophie AI technology, Connectivity Guru helps enterprises streamline Wi-Fi troubleshooting, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction by automating issue detection and resolution with real-time AI-powered diagnostics and 3D heatmaps.

"When Wi-Fi stops working, people don't just lose their connection -- they lose access to their world," says Eitan Cohen, CEO and co-founder of TechSee. "Reliable connectivity is a necessity, and Connectivity Guru goes beyond detecting problems -- it actively resolves them. Unlike traditional AI, which merely responds, Agentic AI proactively diagnoses issues, determines the best fix, and guides users through each step to resolution. By pinpointing interference, signal degradation, or congestion and providing clear, visual guidance, Connectivity Guru delivers real answers for customers and real efficiency for service providers."

The tool generates real-time 3D heatmaps of the customer's environment, identifying interference, weak signals, and other issues that can degrade performance. Unlike other solutions, which only diagnose problems, Connectivity Guru’s Agentic AI proactively analyzes, visualizes, and guides users to resolution. It can pinpoint issues with particular devices or help customers optimize their Wi-Fi network, offering clear visual guidance on how to fix problems, reducing the need for technician input. For telecom providers, this can accelerate the onboarding process, reduce support tickets, and cut operational costs, while improving customer experience.

"This is a fundamental shift in how Wi-Fi and whole-home connectivity guarantees are delivered at scale," adds Cohen. "When you can visually show a customer exactly why their streaming video keeps buffering or why their smart devices disconnect at specific times, you transform frustration into understanding, unlocking new revenue opportunities and loyalty for life. That's not just better support -- it's better business."

Connectivity Guru will be showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, March 3–6, 2025 and you can find out more on the TechSee site.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com