Amazon kills its Android Appstore while Google Play remains the go-to choice

Well, folks, Amazon is finally pulling the plug on its Android Appstore. And that’s not all -- those stupid Amazon Coins are going down with it too.

Let’s be honest; this was inevitable. Come August 20, 2025, the Appstore on Android devices is tossed into a shallow grave -- no new downloads, no updates, and good luck expecting your existing apps to keep working. If you’re still relying on it, now’s the time to move on.

And those aforementioned Amazon Coins? The company has stopped selling them as of today, February 20, 2025. If you have any left, you’d better use them before August 20, because after that, they’re totally worthless. Amazon says it’ll refund Coins bought with real money, but the details are murky at best. I wouldn’t wait to find out.

Got subscriptions through the Appstore? You can manage or cancel them for now, but please don’t wait too long, y’all. Once the shutdown happens, it’s all over.

Interestingly, Amazon isn’t shutting down the Appstore entirely. It’ll still exist on Fire TV and Fire tablets, which makes sense since those are Amazon’s own turf. But if you’re using a regular Android phone or tablet? Sorry, you’re out of luck.

Let’s be honest, folks; this was bound to happen. Google Play has dominated Android from the start, and Amazon’s attempt at an alternative never really took off. Most people probably forgot it even existed.

