Best Windows apps this week

One option for Windows 10 users who do not want to pay Microsoft for extended support is to switch to Linux once Microsoft's operating system runs out of support. Linux veteran Brian suggests to try a dual boot or VM instead at the beginning, to test the waters.

Discounts this week

New or notably improved Windows apps

DriverStore Explorer

The free open source tool gives you better control of the Windows driver store. Core features include enumerating all installed third-party driver packages, adding or exporting drivers, deleting drivers, or detecting old or unused drivers.

The tool is an advanced application and runs on Windows 7 or newer.

PicPick

PicPick is a full-blown scree capturing tool for Windows. It is free for personal use and can capture images and video. Besides that, it comes with an editor to make changes to screenshots, and a truckload of other features.

The developers released several updates this year already that improve the loading time of the Editor, stability of the screen recorder, and more.

ThisIsNot11

ThisIsNot11 is an open source tweaker for Windows 11. It checks existing settings and installed apps, and bases its recommendations on those.

Tweaks are applied with a single click. The second feature of the app supports removing preinstalled Microsoft apps from the operating system. As always, we recommend creating a system backup before using a tweaking tool.