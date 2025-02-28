Get ready to say goodbye to Skype (if you haven't already)

1 Comment

Before VoIP communication turned mainstream, Skype was a pioneer of the technology. Launching back in 2003 it became the go to application for people wanting to make calls over the internet and contact phone numbers from their computer.

Since then it's had something of a checkered history. It was bought by eBay for $2.6 billion in 2005 before Microsoft snapped it up for $8.5 billion in 2011 as a replacement for Live Messenger.

Attempts to integrate it with Windows 10 were short-lived and since other tools tools like Zoom have gained traction Skype has been left looking rather unloved with even Microsoft putting more effort into promoting Teams which it launched in 2017. Although Teams was initially aimed at businesses a personal version launched in 2020 which put it and Skype on an inevitable collision course.

Microsoft stopped the sale of Skype credits at the end of last year in favor of subscriptions, another sign that the old Skype model was on the way out.

Now though the writing is definitely on the wall -- or more accurately in the code -- for Skype. Tech website XDA has revealed that the latest Skype for Windows preview code contains a message that says, "Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams."

Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms, told The Verge that users will be able to migrate their Skype conversations and contacts. He also said there will be a tool to view Skype chat history for those who don't want to migrate to Teams.

So look out for those messages popping up in Skype soon and be prepared to say goodbye. We doubt it'll be missed all that much. After all, can you remember when you last made a Skype call? No, neither can we.

Image credit: Vladyslav Skrynko/Dreamstime.com

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get ready to say goodbye to Skype (if you haven't already)

Best Windows apps this week

87 percent of enterprises are deploying passkeys

Apple announces new features to help protect children, including a revamped age rating system for the App Store

Navigating NIS 2 compliance [Q&A]

Simplifying blockchain implementation for developers [Q&A]

MTA uses Google Pixel smartphones and AI to detect subway track defects

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

65 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

48 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

26 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

15 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

14 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.