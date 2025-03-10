Firefox add-ons will stop working on March 14 if you don’t update

Firefox users running older versions of the web browser are in for a really nasty surprise. You see, on March 14, 2025, a critical root certificate will expire. And, if your browser isn’t updated to at least Firefox 128 (or ESR 115.13+ for those using the long-term support version) your add-ons will be disabled. Additionally, streaming services that require DRM may even stop working!

For anyone still using an outdated version on Windows, macOS, Linux, or Android, time is running out to avoid these annoyances. Even those sticking with older operating systems (such as Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, or macOS 10.12–10.14) need to at least update to ESR 115.13+ if they want to keep their add-ons and media playback working.

Take heed, dear BetaNews readers! If you don’t upgrade soon, add-ons will be disabled, streaming platforms like Netflix may stop working, and Firefox’s built-in security tools could fail to update. That includes things like blocklists for malicious add-ons, SSL certificate revocation lists, and even features that alert you if your saved passwords are compromised.

Checking your version is easy. On desktop, simply click Firefox in the menu bar, go to About Firefox, and it will tell you if an update is needed. On Android, open the settings, scroll down to About Firefox, and check the version number. If you use Firefox across multiple devices, each one needs to be updated separately. For ESR users, especially those in a company or an organization, it would be wise to confirm with IT that everything’s up to date before the deadline hits.

Thankfully, there’s no need to worry about losing bookmarks, passwords, or settings when you upgrade Firefox -- those should all stay intact. However, without upgrading, users risk security vulnerabilities, broken add-ons, and streaming issues. What are you waiting for? Update now!

Image creditMonticello/depositphotos.com

