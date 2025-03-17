TRIBIT StormBox Lava Bluetooth speaker brings 80W of booming bass and 24-hour battery life

TRIBIT has launched its latest Bluetooth speaker -- the StormBox Lava. Packed with 80W of room-filling sound, ultra-deep bass, and rugged durability, it Is designed to keep the music going whether you’re at home, by the pool, or out on an adventure.

This speaker isn’t messing around when it comes to sound. With dual 30W neodymium magnet woofers and dual 10W silk dome tweeters, the StormBox Lava delivers crisp highs, rich mids, and floor-shaking bass. TRIBIT’s XBass technology pushes the low end all the way down to 43Hz, so every beat hits with solid depth and power. In addition, the 360-degree sound dispersion means you should get an immersive audio experience from any angle.

For those who love to party, the StormBox Lava has a cool trick up its sleeve -- Party Mode! Sync up to 160 of these speakers together, and suddenly, you’ve got a full-scale sound system ready to rock any gathering. And if your phone battery starts to run low, no problem -- this speaker doubles as a power bank, keeping your devices charged while the music plays.

This speaker is durable too. Thanks to its IPX7 waterproof rating, it can handle rain, splashes, and even full submersion.

Battery life is another positive. Thanks to six high-capacity batteries and TRIBIT’s patented RunStretch technology, this speaker delivers 24 hours of playback on a single charge, enough power to keep the party going all night long (your neighbors will love you)!

Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4 promising a strong, stable connection. TRIBIT even includes an adjustable shoulder strap and detachable handle for easy carrying.

Priced at $129.99, the TRIBIT StormBox Lava Speaker is available now from Amazon here. If you’re looking for big sound, deep bass, and all-day battery life without spending a fortune, it's worth checking out.

TRIBIT StormBox Lava Bluetooth speaker brings 80W of booming bass and 24-hour battery life

