Microsoft celebrates half a century with ugly, low effort wallpapers -- and we love it

2025 is a massive year for Microsoft as the company celebrates its 50th birthday. It's been (nearly) half a century since the tech behemoth, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, first came into existence on April 4, 1975, and to celebrate its golden jubilee, Microsoft has decided to mark the occasion with four new wallpapers for your phone, which it's shared on X.

The post reads: “50 years of innovation, memories, and moments that shaped us. To celebrate, we’re sharing some nostalgic wallpapers. Download yours and relive the magic.”

Each wallpaper pays tribute to a different Microsoft classic: Solitaire, Paint, Word, and Excel. They’re undeniably retro, a gloriously low-res celebration, and frankly, just a little bit ugly, but that’s kind of the point.

If you’ve ever spent time playing Solitaire instead of working, tried to create art that didn’t look like a child had made it, battled macros in Excel, or accidentally printed 47 blank pages in Word after being asked if you needed help by Clippy, perhaps you’ll enjoy this little nod to Microsoft’s past glories.

