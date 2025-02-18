Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

I appreciate calling Windows XP “Microsoft’s greatest OS” will elicit snorts of derision from a good number of you. That honor probably belongs to Windows 7, or maybe even Windows 10 (once Microsoft ironed out the many problems that plagued it from the start). But certainly, Windows XP was a classic, and a huge step up from the operating systems that preceded it.

If you miss XP but aren’t crazy enough to run an OS that (mostly) hasn’t had security updates in over a decade, FreeXP might be just what you’re looking for. It’s not XP, and it’s not from Microsoft, but it looks and feels just like it.

FreeXP is actually XPQ4, with the Windows look for Q4OS desktop (there’s also a Windows 10 version of it), which is powered by the latest version of Debian Linux.

Because it’s Linux, you can run and enjoy the OS as live media, without needing to install it. Once you launch it, the theme will load and you’ll be catapulted into the past.

The nostalgic OS includes the famous Bliss wallpaper, the XP Start menu and taskbar, icons, control panel, and more. You’ll have to pinch yourself that it’s not actually XP at times. Because it’s a modern OS, you’ll find cool features like virtual desktop support and the option to install the Chromium browser.

If you double-click the XPQ4 shortcut on the desktop you’ll have the option to pick a different theme, and these include Windows 2000, Windows XP Classic, Windows XP Luna, Windows 7, Windows 8 (possibly Microsoft's worst OS), Windows 10 Light, and Q4OS Default.

Ready to get started? You can download FreeXP (or Free10) from here.

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Dreamstime.com