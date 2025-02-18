Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

2 Comments

I appreciate calling Windows XP “Microsoft’s greatest OS” will elicit snorts of derision from a good number of you. That honor probably belongs to Windows 7, or maybe even Windows 10 (once Microsoft ironed out the many problems that plagued it from the start). But certainly, Windows XP was a classic, and a huge step up from the operating systems that preceded it.

If you miss XP but aren’t crazy enough to run an OS that (mostly) hasn’t had security updates in over a decade, FreeXP might be just what you’re looking for. It’s not XP, and it’s not from Microsoft, but it looks and feels just like it.

SEE ALSO:

FreeXP is actually XPQ4, with the Windows look for Q4OS desktop (there’s also a Windows 10 version of it), which is powered by the latest version of Debian Linux.

Because it’s Linux, you can run and enjoy the OS as live media, without needing to install it. Once you launch it, the theme will load and you’ll be catapulted into the past.

The nostalgic OS includes the famous Bliss wallpaper, the XP Start menu and taskbar, icons, control panel, and more. You’ll have to pinch yourself that it’s not actually XP at times. Because it’s a modern OS, you’ll find cool features like virtual desktop support and the option to install the Chromium browser.

If you double-click the XPQ4 shortcut on the desktop you’ll have the option to pick a different theme, and these include Windows 2000, Windows XP Classic, Windows XP Luna, Windows 7, Windows 8 (possibly Microsoft's worst OS), Windows 10 Light, and Q4OS Default.

Ready to get started? You can download FreeXP (or Free10) from here.

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Dreamstime.com

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Right now, there is no right or wrong SASE answer 

Companies block GenAI but workers still use it

Plugable launches USBC-MSTH3 USB-C HDMI hub for triple-monitor setups

New platform helps enterprises take control of AI

P3 Pro portable charger with MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging and global adapters launches from Infinacore

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

A third of people would like to delete themselves from the internet

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.