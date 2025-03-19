Plex announces higher prices and new remote streaming rules

Plex is making some massive adjustments, and users -- both free and paying -- are going to feel the impact. Sadly, the company has announced price increases for its Plex Pass subscription, a new “Remote Watch Pass,” and a decision that will end free remote streaming for personal media collections.

Starting April 29, 2025, the cost of Plex Pass is going up. The monthly plan will jump to $6.99, the annual plan to $69.99, and the Lifetime Plex Pass will more than double to $249.99. However, there’s still time to grab a lifetime subscription at the current $119.99 price before the hike kicks in. Plex says these changes will help fund future improvements, such as an integration with Common Sense Media, an upgraded server management app, and a new open API for server customization.

One of the most unfortunate changes is the end of free remote playback. Until now, users could stream content from their personal media servers over the internet without paying extra. But that’s about to change. After April 29, 2025, remote streaming will require either a Plex Pass or a new “Remote Watch Pass” subscription. This new option, designed for users who don’t own a server but want access to someone else’s, will cost $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

In a surprise positive move, Plex is also dropping the one-time activation fee that used to be required for mobile apps. Previously, users had to pay to unlock full playback on iOS and Android unless they had a Plex Pass. But with the upcoming update, local streaming on mobile devices will be free. I have a feeling this small bit of good news is meant to lessen the blow of the bad.

In addition to these pricing adjustments, Plex is also tweaking both its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. The company insists it doesn’t collect, share, or sell information about personal media libraries, but it’s providing more details on the data it does handle.

With these updates, Plex is clearly nudging users toward paid subscriptions, especially for remote access. While free mobile playback is a pretty cool perk, removing free remote streaming will certainly frustrate longtime users. Those interested in locking in a Lifetime Plex Pass at the lower price will need to act before April 29, 2025.

Image creditDoityourself13/Dreamstime.com

