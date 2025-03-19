ZAGG unveils new USB-C hubs and docks to supercharge productivity

Today, ZAGG rolls out a fresh lineup of USB-C accessories that can transform your portable device into a makeshift desktop. The company’s latest offerings include the 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging, 6-Port Media Hub, 9-Port Hub, and the Pro Dock -- all aimed at elegantly expanding connectivity for both laptops and tablets.

Brad Bell, ZAGG’s senior vice president of global marketing, highlighted the purpose behind these new hubs, saying, “In a fast-paced world, our new line of productivity solutions helps people stay ahead by transforming their laptop or tablet into a powerful workstation.”

The 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging is a compact solution that turns a single USB-C port into four -- USB-C PD, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI. It supports 100W pass-through charging, features a built-in 10W wireless charging pad, and has a soft-grip bottom to prevent slipping.

The 6-Port Media Hub is designed with tablet users in mind, featuring an integrated stand and physical media controls. It includes HDMI, USB-C PD, USB-A, SD/microSD card readers, and an audio jack. With support for 4K output and 100W pass-through charging, it’s a solid choice for those who want to turn their tablet into a workstation.

For those needing even more ports, the 9-Port Hub steps up with dual HDMI outputs (one at 4K 60Hz and another at 4K 30Hz), USB-C, USB-A, SD/microSD slots, an Ethernet port, and an audio jack. It’s a sleek, travel-friendly hub that helps users connect multiple devices with ease.

The Pro Dock is the most advanced of the bunch, acting as a full-fledged docking station with an impressive nine ports, including three USB-C, two USB-A, two HDMI, Ethernet, and an audio jack. It also has a modular satellite hub to keep cables out of sight. It even has a built-in stand for laptops and tablets.

All four of these ZAGG accessories are available here now. The 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging costs $89.99, the 6-Port Media Hub is $99.99, the 9-Port Hub is $149.99, and the Pro Dock comes in at $399.99.