ZAGG unveils new USB-C hubs and docks to supercharge productivity

No Comments

Today, ZAGG rolls out a fresh lineup of USB-C accessories that can transform your portable device into a makeshift desktop. The company’s latest offerings include the 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging, 6-Port Media Hub, 9-Port Hub, and the Pro Dock -- all aimed at elegantly expanding connectivity for both laptops and tablets.

Brad Bell, ZAGG’s senior vice president of global marketing, highlighted the purpose behind these new hubs, saying, “In a fast-paced world, our new line of productivity solutions helps people stay ahead by transforming their laptop or tablet into a powerful workstation.”

The 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging is a compact solution that turns a single USB-C port into four -- USB-C PD, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI. It supports 100W pass-through charging, features a built-in 10W wireless charging pad, and has a soft-grip bottom to prevent slipping.

The 6-Port Media Hub is designed with tablet users in mind, featuring an integrated stand and physical media controls. It includes HDMI, USB-C PD, USB-A, SD/microSD card readers, and an audio jack. With support for 4K output and 100W pass-through charging, it’s a solid choice for those who want to turn their tablet into a workstation.

For those needing even more ports, the 9-Port Hub steps up with dual HDMI outputs (one at 4K 60Hz and another at 4K 30Hz), USB-C, USB-A, SD/microSD slots, an Ethernet port, and an audio jack. It’s a sleek, travel-friendly hub that helps users connect multiple devices with ease.

The Pro Dock is the most advanced of the bunch, acting as a full-fledged docking station with an impressive nine ports, including three USB-C, two USB-A, two HDMI, Ethernet, and an audio jack. It also has a modular satellite hub to keep cables out of sight. It even has a built-in stand for laptops and tablets.

All four of these ZAGG accessories are available here now. The 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging costs $89.99, the 6-Port Media Hub is $99.99, the 9-Port Hub is $149.99, and the Pro Dock comes in at $399.99.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

GNOME 48 Linux desktop launches with performance boosts but System76’s Cosmic is a rising threat

ZAGG unveils new USB-C hubs and docks to supercharge productivity

Google Pixel 9a crushes Apple iPhone 16e with smarter AI and a better price

Vanta launches new features to boost compliance and trust

Increase in stolen identity records fuels cybercrime

Browser-based phishing attacks up 140 percent

84 percent of enterprises are struggling to manage cloud spending

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

47 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.