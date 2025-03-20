New solution delivers fast recovery from ransomware attacks

With enterprises relying increasingly on data stored on the cloud existing ransomware solutions designed for in-house storage often fall short. That can mean longer recover times which in turn can prove devastating for the business.

Cloud backup platform Eon is launching a new cloud-native package designed specifically to provide protection and recovery from ransomware attacks. Engineered for immediate recovery, Eon's platform is able to restore clean data in minutes, offering greater efficiency than other current market offerings.

Eon’s ransomware package aligns with the NIST Framework and offers identification, protection, detection, response, and super-fast recovery capabilities, providing robust defense for enterprises. With features including global search, granular restoration, and smart recovery tools, such as an in-file explorer for clean files only, Eon shortens recovery time from days or hours to minutes or less.

The technology also delivers industry-first ransomware detection across cloud resources, including managed databases and data warehouses, and offers logically air-gapped backup vaults with immutable snapshots.

"Despite massive cloud investments, companies remain vulnerable to ransomware due to ineffective, on-premises-adapted protection, leaving critical data exposed," says Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Eon. "Our mission is to provide fast and easy access to data backups and make them useful. Eon's context-aware technology puts us in a unique position to help companies identify potential threats, protect their backups and quickly recover clean data to return to business-as-usual as fast as possible."

You can find out more and request a demo on the Eon site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com