Enterprise AI usage surges but security worries remain

No Comments

A new report from Zscaler reveals a 3,000 percent year-on-year growth in enterprise use of AI/ML tools, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI technologies across industries to unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation.

This surge in adoption also brings heightened security concerns though. According to the study enterprises blocked 59.9 percent of all AI/ML transactions, indicating awareness around the potential risks associated with AI/ML tools, including data leakage, unauthorized access, and compliance violations.

Threat actors are also increasingly leveraging AI to amplify the sophistication, speed, and impact of attacks -- forcing enterprises to rethink their security strategies.

"As AI transforms industries, it also creates new and unforeseen security challenges," says Deepen Desai, chief security officer at Zscaler. "Data is the gold for AI innovation, but it must be handled securely. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, powered by AI with over 500 trillion daily signals, provides real-time insights into threats, data, and access patterns -- ensuring organizations can harness AI's transformative capabilities while mitigating its risks. Zero Trust Everywhere is the key to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving threat landscape as cybercriminals look to leverage AI in scaling their attacks."

Enterprises are sending significant volumes of data to AI tools, totaling 3,624 TB. ChatGPT emerges as the most widely used AI/ML application, driving 45.2 percent of identified global AI/ML transactions in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. However, it's also the most-blocked tool due to enterprises' growing concerns over sensitive data exposure and unsanctioned use. Other frequently-blocked applications include Grammarly, Microsoft Copilot, QuillBot, and Wordtune, showing broad usage patterns for AI-enhanced content creation and productivity improvements.

The US and India account for the highest AI/ML transaction volumes, representing the global shift toward AI-driven innovation. However, these changes aren't occurring in a vacuum, and organizations in these and other geographies are grappling with increasing challenges like stringent compliance requirements, high implementation costs, and shortage of skilled talent.

The Finance and insurance sector accounts for 28.4 percent of all enterprise AI/ML activity, reflecting its widespread adoption, and indicative of the critical functions supported by the industry, such as fraud detection, risk modeling, and customer service automation. Manufacturing is second, accounting for 21.6 percent of transactions, likely driven by innovations in supply chain optimization and robotics automation. Additional sectors, including Services (18.5 percent), Technology (10.1 percent), and Healthcare (9.6 percent), are also increasing reliance on AI.

The full report is available from the Zscaler site.

Image credit: Tongsupatman/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

Best Windows apps this week

Enterprise AI usage surges but security worries remain

Ransomware readiness -- how boards can lead the charge against cyber threats [Q&A]

Gmail search gets worse as Google forces AI powered results on users

Rooted mobile devices prove 250 times more vulnerable

New solution delivers fast recovery from ransomware attacks

Most Commented Stories

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

47 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

At last! New Hasleo Backup Suite Free gives Windows users the protection their data -- and system -- needs

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.