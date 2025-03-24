23andMe bankruptcy leaves your DNA at risk -- here’s how to delete your data before it’s too late

Well, here we are, folks -- 23andMe just filed for bankruptcy, and if you’re one of the millions who spat in a tube and trusted the company with your genetic secrets, you might want to take action immediately. With the business in financial freefall, people are wondering what’s going to happen to all that ultra-sensitive data -- DNA, family history, medical info, and more.

Let’s be real: when a tech company goes belly-up, everything it owns is potentially up for grabs. That includes customer data. And with 23andMe circling the drain, this is no time to sit on your hands. Now’s the moment to clean house and make sure your DNA isn’t part of some bankruptcy spreadsheet.

Thankfully, it’s still possible to delete your data and get your sample destroyed -- but you’ll need to move fast!

Start by logging into your 23andMe account. Head to the Settings page. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section. There, you’ll see an option to view and download your genetic data. Do that first if you want a copy for your records. Then keep scrolling until you find “Delete Data.” Click “Permanently Delete Data,” and you’ll get an email to confirm the request. Open that email and follow the link -- do not skip that part.

If you gave the company permission to store your saliva sample, you can withdraw that from the Preferences section in your account settings. And if you agreed to let them share your info with researchers, go to “Research and Product Consents” to take that back.

Whether this data gets sold, lost, or simply forgotten about in court filings, one thing’s for certain you’re better off deleting it now. Once lawyers and creditors get involved, it could be game over for user control.

This isn’t just about privacy. It’s about being smart. Your DNA doesn’t belong in a bankruptcy case.

Image Credit: Dragoscondrea / Dreamstime