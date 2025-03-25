Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

The folks behind Serpent OS have completed their rebrand, and the result is something you must check out. Now called “AerynOS,” this Linux distribution just dropped a new ISO (AerynOS 2025.03) and it might soon be time to forget all about Windows 11. Seriously.

This isn’t some clunky science project or a quirky Linux offshoot that breaks every other week. AerynOS is shaping up to be a serious daily driver. True, it’s technically still alpha, but regular updates, modern software, and real progress make this one stand out.

The new ISO brings a bunch of goodies like GNOME 48.0, Linux kernel 6.13.8, Firefox 136.0.2, Mesa 25.0.2, the Vulkan SDK 1.4.309.0, and LLVM 19.1.7. Basically, if you like to live on the edge, this release is calling your name.

Under the hood, the team decoupled tooling versioning from ISO naming to make things a bit less confusing. You don’t need to manually fix anything to get the new version -- just update and you’re good to go. The transition from Serpent OS was completely seamless. Old links? Still work. Repos? Redirected. Documentation? Updated.

There’s also a new system in place called os-info which replaces the usual /usr/lib/os-release mess. Instead of spitting out basic metadata, os-info is a JSON file that details the operating system’s identity, capabilities, and even its past lives. That’s right - it remembers Serpent OS, and uses that history to help with boot management and more.

Meanwhile, the lichen installer is getting a big revamp too. There’s now a proper separation between the frontend and backend using gRPC messages over UNIX sockets. Disk provisioning is being handled through customizable strategy files that let you set UUIDs, partition tables, and more -- automatically. If you’ve ever tried to replicate a Linux setup, this kind of flexibility is a game changer.

If you’re sick of Microsoft’s direction with Windows 11 and want something faster, lighter, and just plain smarter, AerynOS might be the alternative you’ve been waiting for -- once a stable version is released, of course. It’s not perfect, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s Linux done with a clear vision, and it’s evolving fast. Download an ISO here now.

Image Credit: Phartisan / Dreamstime

