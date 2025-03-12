'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

The developers behind AcreetionOS have a few questions for you. “Have you been wanting to switch away from Windows? Are you looking for something that just works?” If the answer to both of those is yes, their brand new operating system might be just what you’re after.

We’ve been using the Arch Linux based AcreetionOS for a few days now, and while the user interface could use a bit of polish (it’s still very new, so that’s understandable), it’s a solid OS that’s easy to use and, yes, it really does just work.

When you launch AcreetionOS, a setup window guides you through everything to get your system just how you want it. Unlike the Windows OOBE, it doesn't take forever to get things up and running, which is a big tick as far as we're concerned.

AcreetionOS comes in a range of flavors: the standard Cinnamon build, GNOME (Alpha), and a minimal XFCE (Beta) version, along with Community Editions including Hyprland, Plasma, and XMonad.

You can download AcreetionOS here. If you do give it a try, share your thoughts on it in the comments below.

Image Credit: Lightfieldstudiosprod / Dreamstime.com