Discord rolls out a redesigned Game Overlay and desktop update to boost your PC gaming experience

Good news, fellow PC gamers -- Discord has finally refreshed the desktop experience and introduced a completely rebuilt Game Overlay. These new features are rolling out now.

The new Game Overlay is more than just a simple facelift -- it’s been entirely rebuilt from scratch. Instead of forcing the entire Discord app into your game window and draining system resources, the update introduces lightweight widgets you can move and resize based on how you play. Whether you’re deep into an FPS or strategizing in an RTS, you can now tailor the overlay to match the gameplay.

Discord also added a new action bar that puts common tasks like voice and video controls, screen sharing, and voice chat access within reach. And here’s the really cool part -- you can now watch your friend’s game stream directly inside the Overlay. It’s like sitting next to them on the couch, except you’re probably miles apart.

This redesign means Discord no longer needs to embed itself directly into your game, which previously caused compatibility headaches and performance issues. It works with a much wider range of games too, including many of the most-played titles on the platform.

That’s not all. The desktop app is getting some love too. Discord has expanded its base themes to include Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx, giving users more ways to customize the look and feel. Three UI density options have also been added -- Spacious, Default, and Compact -- to make the app more comfortable to use.

If you’re someone who gets annoyed by long channel names cutting off (like me), there's more good news: the channel list is now resizable. You can finally see those quirky server names in full, just as the mods intended.

Voice and video controls have been moved into a central bar during calls, making everything easier to access. Mic and camera statuses are more obvious now too, with stronger color cues like a brighter red for muted microphones and a new green glow when your camera is on.

There are also refreshed illustrations and updated colors across the app. These tweaks aim to make the interface feel cleaner, less chaotic, and more consistent across desktop and mobile.

With more than 72 percent of Discord users regularly gaming on PC, this update makes it clear the company is serious about improving the desktop experience. These improvements are available now.

