Google unveils Gemini 2.5 in a desperate bid to catch up with ChatGPT

No Comments

Today, Google introduces Gemini 2.5. Initially, it will only be available as the experimental Gemini 2.5 Pro. And yes, as you can predict, the search giant is calling its newest AI model the most advanced version yet.

While the company promises huge improvements in reasoning and coding, the move feels more like Google playing catchup to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Let’s be honest, folks -- ChatGPT has dominated public attention and enterprise adoption for months.

Labeled a “thinking model,” Gemini 2.5 Pro is said to process problems more like a human by reasoning internally before responding. It lands at the top of the LMArena leaderboard, a ranking based on human preferences, and leads on several technical benchmarks in math, science, and code. Google claims the model scored 18.8 percent on the “Humanity’s Last Exam,” a test designed to measure knowledge and reasoning across challenging domains.

The model also shows marked improvement in programming tasks. On SWE-Bench Verified -- a benchmark focused on agent-based code evaluations -- Gemini 2.5 Pro reaches 63.8 percent using a custom setup. It reportedly handles tasks such as generating games or full applications from a single sentence prompt, but it’s unclear how much of that translates into actual productivity for users.

Gemini 2.5 Pro supports a 1 million token context window (with 2 million promised soon), letting it process large chunks of data including text, images, video, and even code repositories. That sounds impressive on paper, but context size alone doesn’t guarantee real-world usefulness.

Pricing hasn’t been shared yet, but Google says higher rate limits will be offered for scaled use. The model is also coming to Vertex AI in the near future.

For all the talk of next-generation AI, Google still has to prove that Gemini 2.5 Pro can do more than theoretical benchmarks. The real challenge is pulling developers and businesses away from ChatGPT -- and that will not be easy.

Image credit: peshkova/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

Google unveils Gemini 2.5 in a desperate bid to catch up with ChatGPT

Discord rolls out a redesigned Game Overlay and desktop update to boost your PC gaming experience

Three-quarters of companies now use open source observability tools

Plugable USBC-7400H4 adapter lets you connect four 4K monitors to your laptop with just one USB-C port

Ransomware attacks surge despite payments being down

1 in 5 SMBs could be put out of business by a cyberattack

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

61 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.