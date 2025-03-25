You can finally remove movies and shows from your Continue Watching list on Disney+

It has been an incredibly long time coming, but Disney+ subscribers are, at long last, being given control over the oft maligned Continue Watching list.

While an ostensibly useful feature, making it possible to easily pick up a viewing sessions from where you left it, Continue Watching lists have also been the cause of complaints. They have become wastelands of abandoned shows, movies that have been bailed on, and accidental additions -- but no more!

Describing the arrival of the feature as a “much-anticipated global update to its Continue Watching set”, Disney says that it has listened to its customers and is now delivering what they have been asking for.

The company says:

Whether you’ve already finished a title, added something by accident, or simply want a reset, we’ve got you covered.

It goes on to describe how to remove items from Continue Watching -- and there are different instructions for making deletions on a TV and on a mobile device or computer:

TV Within the “Continue Watching” row itself, you’ll need to navigate to the title you want, press and hold the button on your remote to remove, and then select Remove. However, if you are on the title’s Details page, simply navigate to the Remove icon on the right side and select Remove. Rest assured though, your watch progress will not be deleted, even if removed from the “Continue Watching” row. Mobile device or web The experience on both mobile and web are similar. From the “Continue Watching” row on mobile, navigate to the tile and tap the three dots, then select Remove. On the web, place your cursor over the tile and click the Remove icon from the top right corner to clear a title from “Continue Watching”.

The update is rolling out for the web, Apple TV, and iOS devices first, with other platforms to follow shortly.