You can finally remove movies and shows from your Continue Watching list on Disney+

No Comments
Remove from Continue Watching

It has been an incredibly long time coming, but Disney+ subscribers are, at long last, being given control over the oft maligned Continue Watching list.

While an ostensibly useful feature, making it possible to easily pick up a viewing sessions from where you left it, Continue Watching lists have also been the cause of complaints. They have become wastelands of abandoned shows, movies that have been bailed on, and accidental additions -- but no more!

See also:

Describing the arrival of the feature as a “much-anticipated global update to its Continue Watching set”, Disney says that it has listened to its customers and is now delivering what they have been asking for.

The company says:

Whether you’ve already finished a title, added something by accident, or simply want a reset, we’ve got you covered.

It goes on to describe how to remove items from Continue Watching -- and there are different instructions for making deletions on a TV and on a mobile device or computer:

TV

Within the “Continue Watching” row itself, you’ll need to navigate to the title you want, press and hold the button on your remote to remove, and then select Remove. 

However, if you are on the title’s Details page, simply navigate to the Remove icon on the right side and select Remove. Rest assured though, your watch progress will not be deleted, even if removed from the “Continue Watching” row.

Mobile device or web

The experience on both mobile and web are similar. From the “Continue Watching” row on mobile, navigate to the tile and tap the three dots, then select Remove. On the web, place your cursor over the tile and click the Remove icon from the top right corner to clear a title from “Continue Watching”.

The update is rolling out for the web, Apple TV, and iOS devices first, with other platforms to follow shortly.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

You can finally remove movies and shows from your Continue Watching list on Disney+

New ‘Share screen with Live’ option appears in Google Gemini so the AI assistant can view your screen and see through your camera

Huge Microsoft Photos update adds amazing new web search with OCR-extracted text feature and makes AI options easier to access

23andMe bankruptcy leaves your DNA at risk -- here’s how to delete your data before it’s too late

Everything an IT pro needs to know about penetration testing

Seamless migration: Moving on-prem mailboxes to the cloud

Rethinking risk -- are you taking the right path around security?

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

60 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.