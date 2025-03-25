New ‘Share screen with Live’ option appears in Google Gemini so the AI assistant can view your screen and see through your camera

Google Gemini icon

AI-powered digital assistants are now (almost) ten a penny, and the rate at which they are gaining new capabilities is nausea-inducing. Google Gemini has long been able to make use of screen grabs as a prompt or part of a prompt, but now things are moving up a notch.

Some Gemini users are starting to notice a new “Share screen with Live” option on their devices. This goes far beyond the ability to analyze and use static screenshots, enabling Gemini to track what is on-screen in real time -- including user activity and what is picked up by the camera.

The launch of the “Share screen with Live" button is yet to be officially announced, but having been spotted by users on Reddit it appears that Google is opting for a soft launch, or simply test driving the latest additions with a select few.

New capabilities mean that users can -- or will be able to -- share the activity of a single app with Gemini, or opt to let the AI tool use their device’s camera to give it eyes on the world in real time. On Reddit, user Kien_PS shared a video of the updated Gemini in action:

A short demo of Project Astra (Share screen with Live)
byu/Kien_PS inBard

The feature seems to be part of what has been known as Project Astra and it opens up a new world of possibilities for Google Gemini, as well as a barrel-load of new concerns for anyone with privacy worries about AI.

Image credit: Dimarik16Dreamstime.com

