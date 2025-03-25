New ‘Share screen with Live’ option appears in Google Gemini so the AI assistant can view your screen and see through your camera

AI-powered digital assistants are now (almost) ten a penny, and the rate at which they are gaining new capabilities is nausea-inducing. Google Gemini has long been able to make use of screen grabs as a prompt or part of a prompt, but now things are moving up a notch.

Some Gemini users are starting to notice a new “Share screen with Live” option on their devices. This goes far beyond the ability to analyze and use static screenshots, enabling Gemini to track what is on-screen in real time -- including user activity and what is picked up by the camera.

See also:

The launch of the “Share screen with Live" button is yet to be officially announced, but having been spotted by users on Reddit it appears that Google is opting for a soft launch, or simply test driving the latest additions with a select few.

New capabilities mean that users can -- or will be able to -- share the activity of a single app with Gemini, or opt to let the AI tool use their device’s camera to give it eyes on the world in real time. On Reddit, user Kien_PS shared a video of the updated Gemini in action:

The feature seems to be part of what has been known as Project Astra and it opens up a new world of possibilities for Google Gemini, as well as a barrel-load of new concerns for anyone with privacy worries about AI.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com