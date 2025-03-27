Firefox users have easy access to a powerful and customizable VPN with the Mozilla VPN extension

Mozilla is pushing its new VPN extension for Firefox as a way of simplifying the often confusing world of VPNs. Whether users are turning to a VPN for security, privacy, or to access content that’s only available in other countries, the Mozilla VPN extension is touted as a hassle-free option.

At the moment, the extension is only available for users of Firefox on Windows, but there are plans to release versions for Linux and macOS as well. Product manager for Mozilla VPN, Santiago Andrigo, explains what makes this VPN tool stand out from the crowd.

Andrigo points to two key features of the Mozilla VPN Extension that are noteworthy. First, it eliminates the need to manually turn the VPN on and off, as it is possible to configure a list of sites for which the VPN will never be used. But, he stresses, “a clear indicator in the URL bar shows when a site isn’t using VPN protection, making it easy to turn it back on if needed”.

Secondly, there is the option of setting a different location for individual sites. While it may be necessary to visit a site via a US connection in some instances, there are times that a European one is more useful. Andrigo says:

Assign different VPN locations to different websites. Browse one site as if you’re in the U.S. while accessing another as if you’re in Paris -- all in the same Firefox session. What this means for you: Whether you’re checking region-specific content, local news, or work resources, this feature gives you precise control without affecting your entire connection.

The approach taken by the Mozilla VPN Extension developers is based on user feedback. The team aims to “make privacy tools more practical”, hence placing additional control in the hands of users.

The Mozilla VPN Extension is available to download for Firefox here.