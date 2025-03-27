Firefox users have easy access to a powerful and customizable VPN with the Mozilla VPN extension

No Comments
Mozilla VPN extension

Mozilla is pushing its new VPN extension for Firefox as a way of simplifying the often confusing world of VPNs. Whether users are turning to a VPN for security, privacy, or to access content that’s only available in other countries, the Mozilla VPN extension is touted as a hassle-free option.

At the moment, the extension is only available for users of Firefox on Windows, but there are plans to release versions for Linux and macOS as well. Product manager for Mozilla VPN, Santiago Andrigo, explains what makes this VPN tool stand out from the crowd.

See also:

Andrigo points to two key features of the Mozilla VPN Extension that are noteworthy. First, it eliminates the need to manually turn the VPN on and off, as it is possible to configure a list of sites for which the VPN will never be used. But, he stresses, “a clear indicator in the URL bar shows when a site isn’t using VPN protection, making it easy to turn it back on if needed”.

Secondly, there is the option of setting a different location for individual sites. While it may be necessary to visit a site via a US connection in some instances, there are times that a European one is more useful. Andrigo says:

Assign different VPN locations to different websites. Browse one site as if you’re in the U.S. while accessing another as if you’re in Paris -- all in the same Firefox session.

What this means for you: Whether you’re checking region-specific content, local news, or work resources, this feature gives you precise control without affecting your entire connection.

The approach taken by the Mozilla VPN Extension developers is based on user feedback. The team aims to “make privacy tools more practical”, hence placing additional control in the hands of users.

The Mozilla VPN Extension is available to download for Firefox here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Changing communication habits lead to workplace friction

Remote desktop problems? Guess what? It’s probably because of another flaky update for Windows

If a Windows update made your printer act strangely, Microsoft has a fix for you

Firefox users have easy access to a powerful and customizable VPN with the Mozilla VPN extension

Microsoft accounts now have a sleek new sign in experience with a dark mode option

Zorin OS 17.3 brings Brave browser and better app support as perfect Windows 10 replacement

Get 'The Ultimate Linux Shell Scripting Guide' for FREE and save $35.99!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

61 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

14 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.