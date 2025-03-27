Microsoft accounts now have a sleek new sign in experience with a dark mode option

The next time you sign into your Microsoft account you may well be greeted by a new look. Microsoft has started the roll out of what it is calling a “new sign in experience” as the company uses its Fluent 2 design language to revamp the UI and UX. For better or worse, this is an attempt to create an “unmistakably Microsoft” look and feel.

The changes affect users of Windows, Xbox, Microsoft 365, and more, and Microsoft predicts that the majority of users will see the new look by the end of April. As part of the redesign, users are being given more choice; there is now a dark mode option.

The redesign is about more than an updated look -- although this is an important component. Improvements to the user experience see Microsoft making “a few changes in the flow to reduce user error and boost account recoverability”.

The roll out is a staggered one, and not all of the changes will be visible across all platforms immediately. Microsoft explains:

The centered design of the new experience reduces distraction and keeps things focused. Responsive design allows us to scale the UX to look great on any form factor, from large desktop monitors to mobile devices. We also made changes based on direct customer feedback. One of the most highly requested features was to support theming. With our new sign in UX, most sign in screens will support both a Light Theme and Dark Theme, which are enabled automatically based on a user’s preference. The first place to see this will be on Gaming apps. Other consumer apps will support Dark Mode in the future.

The UX changes have given Microsoft the opportunity to focus on security and streamlining, particularly embracing passwordless options such as biometrics and passkeys.

Full details of what to expect -- and when -- can be found in this blog post.