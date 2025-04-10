WhatsApp shares details of a laundry list of new features and options for chatting and calling

The development of WhatsApp continues to be rapid and surprisingly exciting for a messaging app. It seems that hardly a week goes by without something new and interesting being added, and this can actually work against the app sometimes.

It is with this in mind that the developers acknowledge that their pace of work means it “can be easy to miss out on useful and exciting ways you can use WhatsApp”. So the team has put together a lengthy roundup of the new features that have been added, including document scanning on iPhone, video call zooming, and voice message transcripts on Channels.

In a sizeable list, the changes to WhatsApp are divided into three sections -- Chats, Calls and Updates. As well as scanning, iPhone user can now set WhatsApp as their default messaging app, and there are improvements to group chats such as highlighting notifications in groups, and the ‘Online’ indicator.

When it comes to calls, WhatsApp shares the following list of tweaks, improvements and more:

Pinch to zoom in video calls: iPhone users can now pinch to zoom in on a video while on a video call to get a closer look at your own or peer video. Add to call from a chat: Add someone to an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread by tapping the call icon on the top and selecting ‘Add to call’. Enjoy smoother video calls: We've upgraded our technology to make your video calls more reliable and higher quality. Our optimized routing system finds the best connection path, reducing dropped calls and video freezing. And our improved bandwidth detection quickly upgrades your video to HD quality for a more enjoyable experience.

Channels have become increasingly important to WhatsApp users, so it is little surprise that there have been many changes here. In addition to Voice message transcripts on channels, which provide a written summary of voice message updates, admins now have the option of recording and sharing video notes to a channel.

Another addition is QR codes, of which WhatsApp says: “As a channel admin, you can now share a unique QR code that links directly to your channel, making it easy to share with others and grow their audience”.

This roundup of new features is not a one-off -- WhatsApp promises to share such updates on a regular basis to make sure users don’t miss out on the latest additions and changes.