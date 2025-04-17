Flying high: Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin' is here to deliver better performance to desktops and data centers

No Comments

Canonical has announced the arrival of Ubuntu 25.04 -- "Plucky Puffin." This latest interim release introduces a number of updates across the desktop, as well as developer tools, and improved hardware support, with a focus on boosting performance and improving the user experience.

Ubuntu 25.04 ships with GNOME 48, offering new features like a Preserve Battery Health mode, HDR support, and Canonical’s triple buffering patches, now accepted upstream. A new Wellbeing Panel helps users manage screen time, while a redesigned install and boot experience adds improved partitioning options and experimental Dracut support for faster system startup.

SEE ALSO:

“Plucky Puffin combines the very latest in open source desktop technology with a focus on making high quality developer tooling readily available on Ubuntu,” said Jon Seager, VP of Ubuntu Engineering at Canonical. “Ubuntu 25.04 delivers performance improvements across Intel GPUs, and a new purpose-built ISO for ARM64 hardware enthusiasts.”

For developers, Ubuntu 25.04 introduces "devpacks," snap bundles that offer easy access to the latest frameworks and tools. The first devpack focuses on the Spring Framework, giving developers an easier way to work with Spring Framework 6.1, 6.2, and Spring Boot 3.3 and 3.4 projects. Additional toolchains such as updated Python, Golang, Rust, .NET, and GCC releases are also included.

Ubuntu 25.04 introduces a new ARM64 Desktop ISO to simplify installation on ARM laptops and virtual machines. Qualcomm naturally welcomed the move, with Leendert van Doorn, SVP at Qualcomm Technologies, saying, “Ubuntu’s new ARM64 ISO paves the way for future Snapdragon enablement, enabling us to drive AI innovation and adoption together.”

On the hardware side, support for Intel’s new Core Ultra 200V series and Battlemage discrete GPUs brings ray tracing and hardware-accelerated video encoding to Ubuntu.

Ubuntu 25.04 is available for download now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Flying high: Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin' is here to deliver better performance to desktops and data centers

Most enterprise hybrid Active Directory environments have critical vulnerabilities

Credential theft escalates as threat actors use stealthier tactics

If you couldn't attend your Zoom meeting yesterday, GoDaddy may be to blame

Microsoft admits classic Outlook for Windows has a massive resource usage problem

It must be a day with a 'y' in it -- there's a problematic Windows 11 update causing blue screens

deepin Linux 23.1 released with DeepSeek AI support -- Donald Trump’s Chinese tariffs can’t stop open source

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

67 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

39 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Microsoft launches new Windows 11 roadmap page so you can see what it has planned for the operating system

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.