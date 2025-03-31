Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

Windows 11 offers a familiar environment for users, but it’s not without its share of frustrations, particularly regarding performance issues and resource consumption on older hardware. Microsoft's updates frequently add new problems while fixing old ones, which is another annoyance.

If you’ve been considering a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux is the perfect alternative. The Debian-based distribution, known for its focus on simplicity and performance, has just been updated to version 3.9.1, codenamed “mk.” This release includes new features and a series of updates and fixes aimed at improving the overall experience for both new and existing users.

One of the standout features of Nitrux 3.9.1 is its use of the Linux 6.13.8-4 (Liquorix) kernel, which is optimized for performance and low latency. This makes the OS a pretty solid choice for users who need a responsive system, whether for development, media production, or daily tasks.

The biggest change though, is the introduction of Fiery, a new web browser built using MauiKit and Qt WebEngine. While still in early development -- with an admittedly limited feature set and some known issues to be aware of -- Fiery replaces Firefox, which has been removed due to licensing concerns related to Mozilla-distributed binaries.

Also new in the latest build is support for AMD ROCm, an open software stack for AI and HPC development on AMD GPUs. Additional updates include improved Nvidia power management on Optimus laptops and expanded Open Virtual Machine Tools.

MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps have been updated to version 4.0.1 (they are where the new build's “mk” codename comes from). The framework now supports more QQC2 styles, and includes new UI controls like TextField and Popup. Improvements span better toast notifications, updated icon handling, improved touch support, and new window behavior. Maui Apps also received fixes to window management, file previews, link handling, and media playback.

Qt 6 has been updated to version 6.7.2, and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries to 6.8.0. Core packages such as Mesa (25.0.1), PipeWire (1.4.1), Podman (5.4.0), Docker (26.1.5), and Git (2.49.0) have also been upgraded. The Linux firmware package now includes support for newer AMD, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Realtek devices.

System performance has been boosted with updated sysctl settings -- optimizing memory handling, network responsiveness, and power efficiency. The desktop environment includes better laptop power management, GameMode tweaks, and Nvidia suspend/resume enhancements.

Several bugs have been fixed in this release as well, including issues with Samba's AppArmor profile, wireless connectivity after suspend, Pix launcher mimetypes, and lock screen behavior.

If you’re looking to escape the ecosystem constraints of Windows 11, Nitrux offers a refreshing alternative. Its focus on simplicity, security, and performance, combined with its commitment to continuous improvement (new builds are released almost monthly), makes it a solid choice for anyone considering a switch.

You can download an Nitrux 3.9.1 here now.

Image Credit: Vadymvdrobot / Dreamstime.com