ADATA launches Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express card, UE720 USB flash drive, and EC680 SSD enclosure

When it comes to mobile storage, speed and reliability can be absolutely crucial -- especially if you’re a content creator. Recognizing this growing need, ADATA today unveiled a trio of new products designed specifically to keep up with the demands of creative professionals and on-the-go users. We’ve got the Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express memory card, UE720 USB flash drive, and the EC680 M.2 SSD enclosure.

The Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express memory card isn’t your typical memory card by any means. It’s equipped with a PCIe Gen3 x2 interface, delivering insanely fast read speeds up to 1,600MB/s and write speeds up to 1,200MB/s! Folks, that’s twice the speed of SD Express 7.0 and an astounding twelve times faster than those old-school UHS-I cards you’ve probably got lying around. Heck, it’s even faster than many external SSDs!

It is being offered with a 512GB capacity only, V30 video speed rating, and built-in LDPC ECC error correction. Plus, it’s rugged as heck, resisting shocks, static, water, and extreme temperature swings.

The UE720 flash drive is rocking a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface that lets it hit read/write speeds of 550MB/s and 450MB/s, respectively. This little powerhouse clocks in about five times quicker than traditional USB 3.2 Gen1 drives. It weighs a mere 13 grams, fits comfortably in your pocket, and has a handy capless sliding mechanism -- perfect if you’re tired of losing those annoying plastic caps. Storage capacity options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Last (but certainly not least) is the EC680 M.2 SSD enclosure. This enclosure can breathe new life into any spare M.2 SSDs you’ve got laying around. It’s wrapped in a stylish matte gray aluminum casing with textured fins, promising solid heat dissipation. Installation is super simple -- just flip open the latch, slide your drive in, and you’re ready to roll -- no screwdrivers or complicated manuals needed.

The enclosure supports common M.2 sizes (2230, 2242, and 2280) and connects via USB-C with speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write. It’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles.

Sadly, ADATA hasn’t yet revealed pricing details or exact availability for any of these new offerings. However, you can expect them to pop up soon at major retailers like Amazon here.

