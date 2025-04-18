TEAMGROUP unveils new X2 MAX portable SSD and S5 USB flash drive

When it comes to storage, flashy gimmicks really aren’t necessary nowadays. Look, most people simply want a reliable way to carry data without fuss or frustration. With that said, TEAMGROUP has announced two new products -- the compact X2 MAX portable SSD and the S5 USB flash drive. Neither aims to reinvent storage -- both are merely practical tools.

The X2 MAX portable SSD offers USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 speeds, capable of delivering read performance up to 1,000MB/s. One handy feature is the dual-connector design -- both USB Type-A and Type-C -- so users don’t have to annoyingly hunt down adapters when switching between computers, tablets, or even gaming consoles. It’s impressively compact, measuring just 75.9mm x 20mm x 8mm and weighing only 12 grams.

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue, either. TEAMGROUP says the X2 MAX works smoothly across multiple platforms, including Windows XP or newer, macOS 10.6 and up, Linux Kernel 2.6 or higher, and even mobile devices running iOS 17 or later with USB-C connectivity. Gamers can use it with their PlayStation 4 (firmware 4.50 or newer) and PlayStation 5 consoles to store PS4 games or archive PS5 titles. Operating temperatures range between 0°C and 70°C, while it can safely be stored between -20°C and 85°C. To top things off, the SSD comes with a reassuring five-year warranty and capacities up to 2TB.

Alongside the SSD, TEAMGROUP introduced the smaller S5 USB flash drive. This drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology and provides modest yet useful read speeds up to 140MB/s. Built using robust COB (Chip On Board) technology, it’s designed to withstand daily wear-and-tear, ideal for students or anyone frequently commuting. Dimensions are extremely compact -- just 35mm x 13.4mm x 5.6mm, weighing only 2 grams.

Like its sibling, the S5 drive supports Windows XP and later, macOS 10.6+, and Linux Kernel 2.6 and beyond. It also operates between 0°C to 70°C, with storage conditions from -20°C to 85°C. TEAMGROUP backs this flash drive with a lifetime warranty, which is much appreciated.

TEAMGROUP hasn’t shared specific pricing yet, but both storage devices should be available soon here.

