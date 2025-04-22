addlink launches P30 USB 4.0 magnetic SSD with blazing speeds and MagSafe support

When it comes to portable storage, it is easy to get overwhelmed by all the choices nowadays. Thankfully, a new addlink solid state drive is something that stands out from the pack. You see, the company’s new P30 USB 4.0 Super-Speed Magnetic SSD is here, and it offers a mix of speed, portability, and a clever design.

Thanks to USB 4.0 technology, the P30 is capable of impressive transfer speeds up to 4000MB/s. To put that into perspective, you can move a 10GB file in about 2.5 seconds. That kind of speed can be a godsend, especially for those working with large 4K video files, raw photo collections, or massive game libraries.

One of the coolest features, however, is MagSafe compatibility. The P30 magnetically attaches to your iPhone, which makes it an easy solution for recording Apple ProRes 4K at 120Hz without dealing with extra cables or mounts. It is a pretty slick option for content creators who want to capture high-quality video while keeping their setup clean and simple.

Beyond the speed and the iPhone-friendly design, the drive itself is impressively small and light. Roughly the size of a credit card, the P30 can easily slip into a pocket or small pouch. The metal casing adds some durability too, so it should hold up well on the go, whether tossed into a camera bag or backpack.

Connectivity is handled by a USB Type-C interface, which means the P30 works with a wide range of devices. Whether you’re using a Windows PC, Mac, Android smartphone, or even a PlayStation 5 console, the P30 has you covered.

The P30 is available in two capacities to fit your needs. The 1TB model is priced at $89 (buy here), while the 2TB version comes in at $159 (buy here). A 4TB option will eventually be offered, though pricing for that capacity is unfortunately not yet known.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.