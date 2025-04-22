Midsize businesses rethink their desktop solutions

Midsize companies are actively rethinking their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) strategies, with cost, complexity, and IT resource demands driving urgent change.

A new report from Parallels shows 63 percent of midsize companies are actively seeking new VDI or DaaS solutions to reduce costs and streamline IT management.

It finds 94 percent plan to implement a new solution within the next 12 months, signaling a rapid shift away from legacy providers. When asked about the leading factors influencing potential change, rising costs are cited by 43 percent of survey respondents, followed by concern over future support (26 percent) and lack of integration (18 percent).

"Mid-market companies are facing growing IT demands without enterprise-level budgets," says Prashant Ketkar, chief technology and product officer at Parallels. "They're under pressure to streamline operations, from application delivery and cloud management to VDI support -- while also strengthening cybersecurity and enabling remote work. This is forcing organizations to reevaluate their application delivery infrastructure strategies in favor of more cost-effective, secure, and flexible solution."

Among other findings despite the push toward cloud, 40 percent of infrastructure is still on-premises, highlighting the need for flexible solutions. Cybersecurity budgets are rising too with 89 percent of midsize companies increasing investments to strengthen their IT environments and 41 percent saying their budget is increasing significantly.

"What we're hearing from IT leaders is a desire for choice, security and simplicity without compromise -- solutions that are easy to deploy, run and manage," adds Ketkar. "At Parallels, we're focused on delivering powerful, streamlined application delivery and infrastructure solutions that help midsize businesses stay agile, reduce costs, and modernize at their own pace."

The full findings are available on the Parallels site.

Image Credit: Elnur/Dreamstime.com