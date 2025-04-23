Gmail introduces a Manage Subscriptions tab so you can unsubscribe from junk mailing lists en masse

No Comments
Colorful envelopes

Your Gmail inbox is home to all manner of useful correspondence, but it’s almost certainly littered with lots of unwanted crap as well. Junk emails, unwanted newsletters, site update messages and the like are serious annoyances with no sign of abating. But Google has taken steps to put users back in charge.

Having previously introduced an Unsubscribe button to provide a one-click means of ending the receipt of unwanted emails, there is now another option available to its users. A new Manage Subscriptions feature makes ditching the junk easier than ever.

See also:

The feature is not yet available to everyone, and Google says that the gradual process of rolling out has just started. It was first spotted by 9to5Google, and while there have been reports suggesting that this is an Android-only feature, it is in fact coming to the desktop and iOS as well.

It’s a simple idea. Just as Gmail already has tabs or sections for update emails, emails from forums, scheduled mail and so on, now there is -- or will be -- a Manage Subscriptions one as well. From here you will not only be able to see all of the emails from the lists to which you are subscribed, you’ll also be able to unsubscribe from them in bulk.

It works in very much the same way as the unsubscribe button that appears on individual emails but gives you the option of ending a number of subscriptions in one fell swoop.

Google has more information available here.

Image credit: Miklos Polgar / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Gen Z know the risks but still reuse passwords

The in-demand AI job roles and what they mean for business [Q&A]

Gmail introduces a Manage Subscriptions tab so you can unsubscribe from junk mailing lists en masse

Instagram launches its new video editing app called Edits

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 516 with Intel Core i3 and 16-inch display

Email still the main channel for cyberattacks and disinformation

SaaS security needs a more unified approach

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

50 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft launches new Windows 11 roadmap page so you can see what it has planned for the operating system

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.