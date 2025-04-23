Instagram launches its new video editing app called Edits

Clearly keen to keep pace with its main rival TikTok, Instagram has officially launched its video editing app designed to help creators produce more impression content. Available for iOS and Android the free video editing app goes by the name Edits, and it has many of the same features as TikTok’s CapCut.

Edits was first announced back in January, but now it is available for everyone to download. Instagram says that is helps you to “make great videos on your phone”, billing it as a “video creation app designed for creators”. It seems to be something of a work in progress, but does Edits have what it takes to appeal to the masses?

There is quite a lot to explore in Edits, and Instagram is clearly hoping that the app will serve two purposes. Firstly, this is an attempt to keep pace with TikTok and providing the video tools that increasingly demanding creators are looking for. Secondly, Edits serves as ready replacement for CapCut users should TikTok be banned in the US.

Despite being a mobile app, Edits is surprisingly impressive as a video editor, offering a desktop-like timeline workspace. The app has been with testers for a little while, and Instagram has already used feedback to shape the features. The company draws attention to the following:

Bring your full creation process into one place by keeping track of ideas, managing your projects, editing and exporting watermark-free without leaving the app.

by keeping track of ideas, managing your projects, editing and exporting watermark-free without leaving the app. Create better videos with powerful tools , such as a high-quality camera, a frame-accurate timeline and effects, such as cutouts or AI-powered animation.

, such as a high-quality camera, a frame-accurate timeline and effects, such as cutouts or AI-powered animation. Get insights to guide your content using an inspiration feed of reels with trending audio and performance signals that show you what's working.

But this is early days for Edits. Hitting mass availability means there will be more people testing the app, more people finding faults and limitations, more people making demands. This feedback is welcomed by Instagram, but even without it there are already plenty of plans afoot:

Key frames: Pinpoint exact moments for adjustments to your video's timing, motion and effects.

Pinpoint exact moments for adjustments to your video's timing, motion and effects. Modify: Quickly change the look and feel of your videos with AI effects, using a few simple prompts.

Quickly change the look and feel of your videos with AI effects, using a few simple prompts. Collaboration: Easily share drafts with friends, other creators or brands for feedback and creative builds.

Easily share drafts with friends, other creators or brands for feedback and creative builds. More options to express your creativity: Even more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters and music options, including royalty-free.

iOS users can download Edits from the App Store, and it is available for Android in the Google Play Store.