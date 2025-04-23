IRONSCALES launches deepfake protection to combat social engineering attacks

Deepfake-driven social engineering attacks continue to gain momentum but technical solutions to the issue have so far been slow to emerge.

A recent study from IRONSCALES found that traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) fail to stop an average of 67.5 phishing attacks per 100 mailboxes every month. The company is announcing the launch of a new product offering deepfake protection for enterprise email security.

To be unveiled at the 2025 RSA Conference next week, the groundbreaking AI-driven technology bolsters enterprise communications with a critical layer of defense against today's most sophisticated social engineering attacks

"The cybersecurity landscape is currently in the midst of a major sea change," says Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "Deepfakes, agentic AI, and other emergent technologies are fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape, ushering in a whole new stage in the evolution of phishing. This next generation of threats, which I like to call Phishing 3.0, is defined by highly-targeted, highly-sophisticated phishing threats that use these technologies to supercharge their social engineering strategies and launch attacks of unprecedented speed and scale. As we enter this new era, organizations are in dire need of tools and technologies that can protect and empower their workforce against these advanced threats. Our deepfake protection capabilities aim to do just that -- giving organizations a powerful, proactive means of reliably detecting and preventing deepfake-driven attacks before they cause harm."

Deepfake technologies -- including static imagery, audio, and video -- have been used by threat actors to deceive victims into transferring funds, disclosing sensitive information, and granting unauthorized access to systems. The new protection by IRONSCALES employs advanced AI algorithms to analyze video and audio anomalies, flagging potential deepfake content before it reaches its intended target.

Image credit: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com

