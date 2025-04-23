No Linux for old men -- ArcoLinux reaches the end of the line

The ArcoLinux project is winding down after eight years because its project lead is beginning to feel his age.

Announcing the move in a blog post, Erik Dubois says the ArcoLinux community will discontinue its distribution and related projects.

Writing of the move Dubois says, "This decision wasn’t made lightly. But as I approach 60, I've found myself with less energy, less focus, and making small mistakes that remind me I’m no longer at my peak. I want to leave ArcoLinux while it's still strong, and while I can look back with pride at everything we’ve accomplished together."

ArcoLinux is an Arch-based distribution and designed both for daily use and as an educational gateway to get people into the workings of Linux.

It won't disappear altogether, the code, videos and documentation will stay online for others to learn from, fork, or remix. Transition packages will be provided for people who want to move to an Arch Linux platform.

Image credit: Gemini