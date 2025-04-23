TCL D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock offers fast unlocking and local data storage for privacy-focused homeowners

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your front door with a smart lock but don’t want your data floating around in the cloud, TCL may have the perfect solution. You see, the company has officially launched its D1 Fingerprint Smart Lock, a product designed to make home security both simple and private -- and yes, it is available to buy right now from Amazon for $89.99.

One of the big selling points is speed. The D1 uses a Swedish-made FPC fingerprint sensor with 508 DPI resolution, unlocking your door in just 0.3 seconds. TCL also worked an AI self-learning algorithm into the mix, which means the lock is supposed to get better at recognizing your fingerprint over time, even if your fingers are wet or dry.

Of course, not everyone wants to rely on fingerprints alone, and TCL seems to understand that. The D1 gives you several ways to unlock the door, including a passcode, mobile app, and even an old-school mechanical key for backup. This flexibility could appeal to folks managing rental properties, big families, or anyone who just likes having options.

The lock connects directly to Wi-Fi, so there’s no need for a separate hub. Through the mobile app, you can share access codes, manage user profiles, and check in on the activity log to see who’s been coming and going. Real-time notifications keep you in the loop, whether you’re on vacation, at work, or just sitting on the couch.

One feature that stands out is the D1’s auto-lock capability. You can customize how quickly it locks after the door closes, which might help prevent those “did I remember to lock the door?” moments. It’s a small convenience that could go a long way toward peace of mind.

TCL is also leaning hard into privacy with this device. Unlike many other smart locks that send your data to the cloud, the D1 keeps all access information stored locally. That means you’re not handing over your data to some remote server.

For smart home fans, the D1 plays nice with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can lock or unlock the door with your voice. The device runs on AA batteries, which could be a plus or a minus depending on how you feel about swapping out batteries now and then. The upside is you won’t have to mess with wiring.

TCL says installation is easy enough to handle yourself, no pro required. The package includes tools and instructions, and most people should be able to get it up and running in mere minutes.

What do you think about smart locks that ditch the cloud and keep your data local? Is this the kind of security product you’d trust? Sound off in the comments.

