Detectify improves app security testing with intelligent recommendations

Security teams know they need to test their main applications, but they often struggle to identify which other assets to cover. On average, organizations can miss testing nine out of 10 of their complex web apps.

Security testing platform Detectify is announcing the launch of its new Asset Classification and Scan Recommendations capabilities which enable organizations to easily identify and swiftly act on their complex web applications.

The new features automatically classify discovered web assets based on attacker reconnaissance techniques and deliver recommendations on where to run dynamic application security testing (DAST), helping organizations bridge the gap between broad and deep vulnerability testing across their entire attack surface.

Capabilities include the ability to analyze and categorize all web assets discovered by Detectify, focusing on the presence of specific attributes that can indicate the purpose of each app (e.g. libraries, forms, cookie consent, certain headers, analytics codes).

Intelligent suggestions for web apps to test are provided based on their classification and attractiveness to attackers. Identifying which apps need thorough testing, particularly through deep crawling and fuzzing with DAST, utilizing insights from the Detectify Crowdsource community of ethical hackers and AI-driven assessments from Detectify Alfred. When receiving a scan recommendation, customers can initiate a scan with a single click.

"It's time to break the illusion of coverage. Attackers thrive on the discrepancy between what you believe you're exposing and what you're actually exposing," says Rickard Carlson, CEO at Detectify. "The days of blindly deploying DAST and chasing shadows are over. We are helping AppSec teams direct their resources toward protecting the targets that actually matter."

Scan Recommendations and Asset Classification are being rolled out to Detectify customers in the coming weeks. You can find out more on the Detectify site.

Image credit: ra3studio/depositphotos.com