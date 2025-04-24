Detectify improves app security testing with intelligent recommendations

No Comments

Security teams know they need to test their main applications, but they often struggle to identify which other assets to cover. On average, organizations can miss testing nine out of 10 of their complex web apps.

Security testing platform Detectify is announcing the launch of its new Asset Classification and Scan Recommendations capabilities which enable organizations to easily identify and swiftly act on their complex web applications.

The new features automatically classify discovered web assets based on attacker reconnaissance techniques and deliver recommendations on where to run dynamic application security testing (DAST), helping organizations bridge the gap between broad and deep vulnerability testing across their entire attack surface.

Capabilities include the ability to analyze and categorize all web assets discovered by Detectify, focusing on the presence of specific attributes that can indicate the purpose of each app (e.g. libraries, forms, cookie consent, certain headers, analytics codes).

Intelligent suggestions for web apps to test are provided based on their classification and attractiveness to attackers. Identifying which apps need thorough testing, particularly through deep crawling and fuzzing with DAST, utilizing insights from the Detectify Crowdsource community of ethical hackers and AI-driven assessments from Detectify Alfred. When receiving a scan recommendation, customers can initiate a scan with a single click.

"It's time to break the illusion of coverage. Attackers thrive on the discrepancy between what you believe you're exposing and what you're actually exposing," says Rickard Carlson, CEO at Detectify. "The days of blindly deploying DAST and chasing shadows are over. We are helping AppSec teams direct their resources toward protecting the targets that actually matter."

Scan Recommendations and Asset Classification are being rolled out to Detectify customers in the coming weeks. You can find out more on the Detectify site.

Image credit: ra3studio/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Qualys tool aims to streamline enterprise compliance audits

Crisis in 'digital dexterity' threatens AI investments

Popular LLMs produce insecure code by default

O&O DiskImage 21 Premium Edition provides Windows home users with a comprehensive backup suite

Detectify improves app security testing with intelligent recommendations

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

Half of security issues in Agentic AI code are API-related

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

51 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft launches new Windows 11 roadmap page so you can see what it has planned for the operating system

9 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

deepin Linux 23.1 released with DeepSeek AI support -- Donald Trump’s Chinese tariffs can’t stop open source

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.