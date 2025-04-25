Silicon Power launches Inspire microSDXC card

When it comes to capturing high-res video or running games on portable devices, storage performance can often be the deciding factor between smooth success and frustrating failure. Silicon Power is looking to give creators and gamers a reliable solution with the launch of its all-new Inspire microSDXC card.

The Inspire card is available in four capacities -- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The company says this card can hit maximum read speeds of up to 170MB/s. Write speeds will vary by model, with the 1TB version reaching up to 160MB/s and the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities topping out at 150MB/s.

This microSDXC card carries important ratings for both video and app performance. All capacities are rated C10, UHS-I U3, and V30 for video recording, while app performance ratings vary depending on size. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models meet the A2 standard, offering faster app loading and better multitasking on Android devices. The 128GB version holds an A1 rating, still suitable for app usage but with slightly lower performance expectations.

Physically, the Inspire card is compact and lightweight, measuring just 15mm by 11mm by 1mm and weighing a mere 0.3g. It’s built to endure at least 10,000 insertions, so frequent swapping between devices should not be an issue. The card operates between 2.7V and 3.6V and is designed to handle operating temperatures from 0°C to 70°C, with a storage temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. In other words, it is ready to withstand real-world conditions.

The Inspire card will soon be available from Amazon here. It comes backed by a very impressive 10-year limited warranty.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.