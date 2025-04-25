Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

The electric truck market is loaded with options these days, but most of them feel like they are designed for people who want to show off rather than actually get things done. Between all the oversized touchscreens, fancy features, and prices that could make your head spin, I found myself turned off by a lot of the choices out there. That is why the Slate Truck caught my eye -- and why I did not hesitate to put down my $50 to reserve one.

This unique truck takes a very different approach from the big names in the industry. It is all about simplicity and affordability. No giant infotainment screen. No powered seats or overly complicated tech to get in the way. Instead, you get steel wheels, crank windows, real knobs for the HVAC, and the freedom to bring your own phone or tablet to handle navigation and music. I actually respect that. It puts control back where it belongs -- with the driver.

Now, I will be honest here. There are a couple of things that made me pause. The fact that it does not come with electric windows or even a basic radio is a little annoying. Rolling down the window by hand feels like something out of the 1990s, and yeah, I would have liked to be able to turn on the radio without needing my phone. But with a starting price expected to be under $20,000 after federal incentives, I am willing to live with those small tradeoffs.

One thing I do appreciate is that Slate did not cheap out on the stuff that really matters. The truck has a backup camera, which I consider non-negotiable these days, and the company tells me it is expected to earn a five-star crash safety rating. You also get important safety features like Active Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, and up to eight airbags. So while the truck may be basic, it is not reckless.

The rear-wheel drive setup might give some folks pause -- especially for someone like me living on Long Island where snowy winters are a reality. RWD is not always ideal when the roads get icy -- trust me, I drove both a RWD Thunderbird and Crown Victoria in the snow for years. But for my needs, which are mostly around-town driving and the occasional haul, I think it will be fine. Plus, the Jeff Bezos-owned company has hinted at accessories and potential upgrades down the line, so who knows what might be offered in the future.

Where the Slate Truck really shines is in customization. Instead of paying extra for trim packages you do not want, you can pick and choose from over 100 accessories to make the truck your own. There is even a DIY SUV Kit that lets you turn the two-seat pickup into a five-seat SUV, complete with rear seating, airbags, and a roll cage. You can install it yourself or have someone do it for you. The truck is also built with wrapping in mind, so you can easily change up the look whenever you feel like it.

Performance-wise, the truck comes with a standard 52.7kWh battery pack with a target range of about 150 miles, which should easily cover my daily driving. If I ever need more, there is an optional 84.3kWh pack that pushes the range to around 240 miles. Charging is handled through the NACS port, so I can top off at home overnight or use fast charging to hit 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

It is also more than just a pretty face. Despite the simplicity, the truck is rated for a 1433-pound payload and can tow up to 1,000 pounds. So whether I am picking up supplies or hauling gear for a weekend project, it should get the job done without breaking a sweat.

What really sold me on the Slate Truck, however, is the no-nonsense pricing and direct-to-consumer approach. You order online, and there are no dealership games to deal with (I absolutely hate haggling with sleazy car salesmen). The truck is expected to be manufactured right here in the United States (I’m a proud American), and Slate plans to offer a nationwide service network. The $50 reservation is refundable, so there is not much to lose by getting in line early.

Sure, it is still in preproduction and some details could change, but the overall philosophy behind the Slate Truck feels right to me. This is a vehicle built for people who just want a reliable, customizable, and affordable electric truck -- not a rolling gadget showcase. If that sounds as good to you as it did to me, you can head over to slate.auto to reserve one now.