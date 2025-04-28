AI is challenging organizations to rethink cyber resilience

A new report from managed security services company LevelBlue reveals that organizations are forging ahead with AI innovations despite increased security concerns.

The report shows AI-powered attacks, such as deepfakes and synthetic identity attacks, are expected to rise in 2025, but many remain unprepared. The report finds that only 29 percent of executives say they are prepared for AI-powered threats, despite nearly half (42 percent) believing they will happen.

Additionally 32 percent believe their organization is prepared for deepfake attacks, even though 44 percent are expecting them. As AI-powered technologies make attacks more sophisticated, 59 percent of executives say that it is becoming more difficult for employees to identify real threats.

"In 2025, AI is forcing organizations to pivot once again," says Theresa Lanowitz, chief evangelist of LevelBlue. "Our research shows that leaders are becoming more aware of the threats they face, and elevating cyber resilience measures accordingly. However, they still underestimate the potential risk of AI-powered cyberattacks and have extensive work ahead to properly prepare and protect themselves."

In other findings 45 percent of executives say that cyber resilience is recognized as a whole company priority rather than simply a cybersecurity issue -- an increase from 27 percent last year. 66 percent say their cybersecurity team is aligned with lines of business, while 43 percent of executives within cyber resilient organizations report they are increasing boardroom engagement in resilience-related discussions, compared with 37 percent of executives overall. In turn, 79 percent of cyber-resilient organizations say their adaptive approach to cybersecurity enables their company to take greater risks with innovation.

In addition 48 percent of organizations report needing to get better at defending against AI-powered cyber adversaries, and 41 percent say they are experiencing a significantly higher volume of attacks.

Spending on security is increasing too. 53 percent of cyber resilient organizations are committing significant investment to advanced threat detection, and 61 percent of cyber resilient leaders have allocated a cybersecurity budget to new initiatives from the beginning, compared to 46 percent overall.

You can get the full report from the LevelBlue site.

Image credit: akarapongphoto/depositphotos.com