Mobile becomes the preferred route for attacks on enterprises

No Comments

Mobile threats are no longer an emerging issue, they're here, rapidly evolving, and targeting the devices organizations depend on every day.

As employees use smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access sensitive data and systems, a new report from Zimperium zLabs shows attackers are increasingly exploiting these endpoints through mobile-first strategies that bypass traditional security defenses.

"As organizations globally have embraced mobile to improve both productivity and customer engagement, cybercriminals have taken notice and have transitioned to a mobile-first attack strategy," says Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "In today's hybrid work environment, where 70 percent of organizations support BYOD and actively build mobile apps for both employees and customers, reducing the mobile attack surface requires a comprehensive mobile security strategy covering both mobile devices and mobile applications."

The researchers found a continued surge in mobile phishing (mishing) attacks with SMS/text based phishing (Smishing) now 69.3 percent of all mishing attacks. PDF phishing has also emerged as a new attack method. Notably, the report reveals that vishing (voice-call phishing) and smishing attacks on mobile devices have risen dramatically (28 percent and 22 percent, respectively).

Malware continues to be the weapon of choice of cybercriminals and advanced persistent threats. zLabs observed a 50 percent increase year-on-year in use of Trojans in attacks with new banker trojan families discovered including: Vultur, DroidBot, Errorfather and BlankBot.

The apps downloaded by unsuspecting users can lead to serious consequences if they are not properly assessed for threats, including leakage of sensitive data, as well as trojans for delivering malware, particularly if they have not been downloaded from an official app store. Internally developed mobile apps used by customers, suppliers or employees may still lack basic defenses, leaving them vulnerable to reverse engineering, tampering, and exploitation.

"The research shows that bad actors targeting mobile devices and apps are constantly evolving their tactics, evading detection, often going unnoticed by enterprises," says Kern Smith, vice president, global solutions engineering at Zimperium. "To effectively navigate this evolving mobile threat landscape, enterprises need to have real-time threat visibility and comprehensive protection. Adopting a holistic approach that takes into account the entire mobile ecosystem is vital to stay ahead of bad actors looking to exploit enterprises' sensitive data and operations."

You can get the full report from the Zimperium site.

Image credit: Techa Tungateja/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Mobile becomes the preferred route for attacks on enterprises

AI is challenging organizations to rethink cyber resilience

Winhance 4 transforms Microsoft Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you need

The new role of behavioral biometrics in fraud prevention

Cloud waste -- why it's a problem and how to tackle it [Q&A]

Knock Windows 11 into shape with Crapfixer

Microsoft releases KB5055627 update to start the rollout of Recall to Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

8 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

7 Comments

Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a major overhaul -- and you’re going to love it!

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.