Compliance is a major obstacle to data management strategies

A new survey of nearly 1,500 IT, engineering, and cybersecurity professionals worldwide reveals that 69 percent say maintaining data security and compliance is a top data management obstacle.

Not far behind is managing data volume and growth, cited by 67 percent. The research from Splunk shows 62 percent of respondents claim that difficulties with data management resulted in compliance failures.

In addition 71 percent say these issues led to poor decision-making (40 percent significant impact,

31 percent moderate impact), and 46 percent confirm they led to competitive disadvantages (eight percent significant impact, 38 percent moderate impact).

Data redundancy is also a serious dilemma for organizations trying to stay afloat in a tsunami of data. 59 percent of respondents say their current data management strategy has somewhat

worsened the rate of data duplication, and 20 percent say the problem is significantly worse.

These issues mean costs are rising too with 91 percent reporting higher data management spend, 73 percent say increasing data volumes are driving up spending and 71 percent point to shifting regulations.

Many organizations are still moving data from disparate sources in order to consolidate their environments and gain visibility. 47 percent say they move data monthly, and most say they have been migrating more data to cloud infrastructure (76 percent) over the last two years.

When it comes to addressing data management respondents who have implemented data tiering experience many benefits, with 50 percent ranking reduced storage costs as the number one

positive impact, followed by accelerated access for commonly used data types (32 percent), increased security for older data types (10 percent), and increased data analysis productivity (eight percent).

The findings show a good data management strategy can also help with security. Data management leaders report faster mean time to respond (MTTR) (79 percent vs. 61 percent all other respondents), more successful threat neutralizations (65 percent vs. 45 percent all other respondents), quicker root cause identification (47 percent vs. 38 percent all other respondents), and fewer breaches (43 percent vs. 34 percent all other respondents).

The report's authors conclude, "Like any spring cleaning project to reorganize your drawers, closets, and garage, restructuring your approach to managing data is an opportunity to reset. It helps you not only declutter, but also make room for new possibilities. But first, you'll need to start with the basics: Know what data your organization generates and prioritize business goals and use cases."

You can find out more on the Splunk site.

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com