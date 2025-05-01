Governance is top priority for agentic AI users

Nearly 80 percent of IT professionals responding to a new survey rank governance as 'extremely important,' underscoring the fact that while organizations are eager to innovate, they still want to do so responsibly

The study by API management firm Gravitee looks at the use of Agentic AI systems and Large Language Models (LLMs) by large and midsize companies and finds 72 percent of respondents report that their organizations are actively using agentic AI systems today.

The data also reveals strong plans forof future adoption with 21 percent of respondents planning to implement agentic AI systems within the next two years.

Nearly 74 percent of participants say increasing operational efficiency is a leading driver for implementation, highlighting how agentic systems are being viewed as critical tools for automating repetitive tasks, reducing manual overhead and streamlining internal processes. Customer experience (46.23 percent) and reducing costs (37.74 percent) also rank highly, signaling a shift in how organizations are applying AI, not just to innovate but to deliver bottom-line results.

The most common approach to implementation is to establish a dedicated agentic AI team, with 37.74 percent of respondents citing this as their primary implementation group. This trend points to the emergence of a new specialism within the enterprise, one that blends orchestration, prompt engineering, integration strategy and governance into a cross-disciplinary capability. Data science and engineering teams still played major roles though, at 29.87 percent and 16.98 percent respectively.

Nearly half of respondents (49.06 percent) report that their initiatives are backed by a new budget specifically allocated for agentic AI, suggesting strong executive buy-in and long-term commitment. However, a substantial number (35.53 percent) are reallocating from existing budgets, without cutting into other IT initiatives.

"The survey data mirrors what we're hearing from customers," says Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. "Companies are anxious to implement Agentic AI systems and LLMs for the purposes of improving productivity and customer experience. But they're being cautious too, particularly around governance and control. As companies get a better handle on how to manage these challenges, we expect Agentic AI and LLM adoption to grow even faster."

Image credit: Michael Borgers/Dreamstime.com