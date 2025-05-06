Apple celebrates queer communities with the launch of its Pride 2025 collection

Apple Pride 2025 collection

June is Pride Month, and ahead of this Apple has launched its Pride 2025 Collection. There are free components to the collection, in addition to some to purchase, making it accessible to everyone.

The company says it proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities and is using the collection as a way to "celebrate the strength and beauty" of such communities around the world. Among the goodies on offer is the hand-assembled Pride Edition Sport Band for Apple Watch, but iPhone and iPad users have not been forgotten.

Available for $49, the Pride Edition Sport Band is arguably the highlight of the collection. It can be ordered online from Apple right now, but the company says it will be available to pick up in physical stores next week. It is available in 4 0mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, in both S/M and M/L lengths.

Apple says of the band:

Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

An accompanying analog watch face will be made available in a software update to watchOS 11.5, but Apple does not say exactly when this will be released. Similarly, the release of iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5 will give iPhone and iPad owners a wallpaper featuring colors that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device.

This time around, there is nothing for macOS users.

