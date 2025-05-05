Microsoft resolves a Windows 10 issue that broke Start menu jump lists

After the release of updates for Windows 10 in February, users started to complain of problems with jump lists. More than this, Start menu issues, and an inability to view recent files plagued systems after the installation of the KB5052077 update and later.

Affecting both Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft found that the problems stemmed from the rollout of a feature that integrates account control experiences in the Start Menu in Windows 10 22H2. A fix has been issued, and Microsoft has advice for anyone still experiencing the problem.

Acknowledging the bug in an entry on the Windows release health page, Microsoft explains that it has “received reports of users being unable to view the jump list for apps, which includes the recent list of files used, while right-clicking on an app tile in the Start menu, on devices that installed updates released February 25, 2025 (KB5052077) and later”.

The company goes on to say:

Jump list is a feature in Windows 10 that provides quick access to files and tasks when right-clicking the app's icon in the taskbar or Start menu. The rollout causing this issue has been paused since April 25, 2025, so no new devices should experience it, and users affected earlier should not be experiencing it after this date.

A service change that was rolled out towards the end of last month is supposed to have resolved things, but Microsoft offers advice if the problem persists:

If you are still facing this issue, please ensure that your device is connected to the internet to receive the automatic resolution that has been rolled out. After the next reboot, this issue should be resolved.

Image credit: Aksitaykut / Dreamstime.com