Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro Windows 11 devices

Microsoft is back with two new Surface devices for 2025 -- the 13-inch Surface Laptop and the 12-inch Surface Pro. Both are “Copilot+ PCs,” which essentially means they’re built around Microsoft’s AI. These new portable computers promise better performance, better battery life, and yes, you guessed it -- more Copilot.

The new 13-inch Surface Laptop is a sleek-looking device. Microsoft says it’s thinner and lighter than any Surface Laptop before it. The aluminum chassis comes in Ocean, Violet, and Platinum. There’s also a matching Surface Arc Mouse if you’re really committed to the aesthetic.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chip and a 45 TOPS NPU. Microsoft claims it’s 50 percent faster than the Surface Laptop 5 and faster than Apple’s MacBook Air M3.

Battery life is rated for up to 23 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web browsing. Obviously, those are ideal numbers, so your mileage will vary. Charging is via USB-C.

The screen is a 13-inch full HD touchscreen with thin bezels. You also get a fingerprint reader in the power button and a new Copilot key on the keyboard. The AI-enhanced camera and mic setup can help with video calls.

The Surface Pro sticks with the same tried and tested 2-in-1 design. It’s thinner and lighter than ever (down to 1.5 pounds) and now has a redesigned 12-inch keyboard and a Slim Pen that magnetically charges from the back.

Performance-wise, it uses the same Snapdragon X Plus chip and 45 TOPS NPU as the Laptop. Microsoft promises “all-day” battery life and snappy responsiveness.

Both devices are loaded with AI features. One of the biggest is “Recall,” which helps you search your PC history using natural language. You can describe something you saw earlier and Recall will try to find it for you. It’s opt-in, but the privacy implications have already been raising eyebrows.

Special variants of the Surface Pro and Laptop will also be available for business customers on July 22. These versions run Windows 11 Pro and include features like anti-reflective screens and NFC. Microsoft says they’re designed for hybrid and mobile workers.

The new Surface Laptop starts at $899, while the Surface Pro starts at $799. Both launch on May 20 and can be preordered now at Amazon here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.