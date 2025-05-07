Dynabook goes all-in on AI with new Portégé X40-M, Tecra A40-M, and Tecra A60-M Windows 11 laptops

No Comments

Dynabook is back with a trio of new business laptops. These aren’t some wild experiments or overpriced ultrabooks pretending to be workhorses. Actually, the new Portégé X40-M Series 2, along with the Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M Series 2, bring practical hardware, solid build quality, and real Copilot integration to people who need to get stuff done.

All three models come powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 chips, including options like the 225U and 265H. That means you’re getting a wide range of choices depending on whether you value battery life or processing power. You can load them up with as much as 64GB of DDR5 RAM across two slots, and yes, you can upgrade it yourself later. Just make sure you get at least 16GB in dual-channel if you want to tap into the full potential of Intel Arc graphics.

On the display side, the Portégé X40-M and Tecra A40-M each feature a 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) screen with optional touch support. The Tecra A60-M steps it up to a roomy 16-inch WUXGA panel, also with a touch option. All three look sharp and give you the extra vertical space that makes working on documents and spreadsheets a bit less painful.

Storage won’t be an issue either, with support for PCIe NVMe SSDs up to 2TB. You’re also getting modern wireless tech out of the box -- Wi-Fi 7 is standard (as it should be), and Bluetooth 5.4 is onboard too. The port selection is actually generous: two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports (one with Sleep & Charge), HDMI, Ethernet, a headset jack, and even a microSD card slot.

Where these machines really stand out is how they handle Microsoft Copilot. There’s a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, so calling up AI help doesn’t mean clicking through menus. The laptops can offload AI workloads to their built-in NPUs, meaning faster performance without relying too much on the cloud.

The Portégé X40-M sports a dark blue aluminum alloy chassis that looks sharp without being flashy. It’s built to meet MIL-STD-810H standards and weighs just 3.17 pounds. The Tecra A40-M and A60-M come in polycarbonate ABS with an antimicrobial coating. Despite the larger screen, the A60-M keeps the weight manageable at 3.73 pounds.

The company has security covered too. You get TPM 2.0, fingerprint and smart card readers, facial recognition support, and full Secured-core PC status across the board. The webcam options range from a basic 720p to a 5MP IR version for Windows Hello. Battery life is driven by a 60Wh unit, which should easily get most users through a full workday.

Dynabook isn’t cutting corners on support either. The Portégé gets a 3-year warranty by default, while the Tecra models come with up to 4 years of depot or carry-in coverage. You can tack on onsite service through Dynabook’s optional +Care warranty if you need even more peace of mind.

Look, these laptops aren’t pretending to be trendy. They’re just solid, smart, and ready to do work. If you want AI tools that are actually useful, hardware that’s not flimsy, and enough ports to avoid carrying a USB hub, Dynabook’s new lineup is worth your attention. You can buy one using the below links.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Dynabook goes all-in on AI with new Portégé X40-M, Tecra A40-M, and Tecra A60-M Windows 11 laptops

Employee browser activity creates a security blindspot

Enterprises shift to software-based pentesting

Google backs Elementl Power to build advanced nuclear sites across America

Overcoming the cloud of uncertainty

The big value of AI? Stopping humans from becoming confused robots

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Winhance 4 transforms Microsoft Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you need [Update]

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.