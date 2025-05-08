System76 Serval WS Linux laptop gets NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti and 240Hz display

2 Comments

System76 just pulled the curtain back on its newest Linux laptop, and this one’s an absolute beast! You see, the Serval WS is getting a monstrous 2025 refresh, and it’s clear the company isn’t messing around this time.

The display features a 2560x1600 resolution packed into a 16:10 panel that refreshes at 240Hz. And the graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s new RTX 5070 Ti. It’s built to handle AAA games, AI workloads, and GPU-accelerated tasks without breaking a sweat.

Inside, System76 dropped in the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX -- a powerful 24-core chip that means serious business. Pair that with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and you’ve got yourself a portable powerhouse. You also get up to 12TB of fast PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 storage, along with 2.5GbE Ethernet for speedy wired networking.

And while the hardware is exciting, System76 is still doing its thing on the software side. COSMIC -- the company’s open source desktop environment made just for Pop!_OS -- is moving into beta soon. System76 promises better efficiency, longer battery life, and a smoother experience overall. If it delivers, COSMIC could make the Linux desktop scene a lot more interesting.

The refreshed 2025 Serval WS starts at $2,999 and will available to preorder here at some point later today. Shipping begins later this month.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft wants you to ditch Windows 10 for Windows 11, but End Of 10 thinks Linux is a better option

System76 Serval WS Linux laptop gets NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti and 240Hz display

Google brings Gemini to Apple iPad

Dynabook goes all-in on AI with new Portégé X40-M, Tecra A40-M, and Tecra A60-M Windows 11 laptops

Employee browser activity creates a security blindspot

Enterprises shift to software-based pentesting

Google backs Elementl Power to build advanced nuclear sites across America

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

Winhance 4 transforms Microsoft Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you need [Update]

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.