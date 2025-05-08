System76 Serval WS Linux laptop gets NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti and 240Hz display

System76 just pulled the curtain back on its newest Linux laptop, and this one’s an absolute beast! You see, the Serval WS is getting a monstrous 2025 refresh, and it’s clear the company isn’t messing around this time.

The display features a 2560x1600 resolution packed into a 16:10 panel that refreshes at 240Hz. And the graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s new RTX 5070 Ti. It’s built to handle AAA games, AI workloads, and GPU-accelerated tasks without breaking a sweat.

Inside, System76 dropped in the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX -- a powerful 24-core chip that means serious business. Pair that with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and you’ve got yourself a portable powerhouse. You also get up to 12TB of fast PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 storage, along with 2.5GbE Ethernet for speedy wired networking.

And while the hardware is exciting, System76 is still doing its thing on the software side. COSMIC -- the company’s open source desktop environment made just for Pop!_OS -- is moving into beta soon. System76 promises better efficiency, longer battery life, and a smoother experience overall. If it delivers, COSMIC could make the Linux desktop scene a lot more interesting.

The refreshed 2025 Serval WS starts at $2,999 and will available to preorder here at some point later today. Shipping begins later this month.