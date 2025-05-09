Spoiler alert! Meta has some great new features for Threads

Meta has announced some interesting new features for its Threads social platform, and there are other unannounced ones that have been spotted as well.

In the name of transparency, Account Status is starting to roll out so users can find out more about violations they have been committed and if any posts have been demoted.

While Account Status has been officially announced, there are also features undergoing testing. This includes composition options that can be used to obscure certain content using a new “Mark spoiler” setting. Another experimental feature provides a way to train the Threads algorithm.

Kicking off with what Meta has officially announced, Account Status is a useful hub through which it is possible to see details of account restrictions and actions that have been taken against it. It removes some of the frustration of having a restricted account and not knowing why. It also provides an easy way to make an appeal.

Announcing the feature, Meta says:

We’re rolling out Account Status on Threads to help you understand what’s going on with your posts and profile, directly in the app. More transparency: See actions we’ve taken on any of your posts or replies that violate our Community Standards. More control: Let us know if you think we’ve made a mistake. You’ll get a notification once we review your report. Settings > Account > Account status. You’ll find violations or restrictions on your profile here, including posts we’ve removed, content we can’t recommend and features you can’t use. If you disagree with something, you can request a review of the decision.

The “Mark spoiler” option was first spotted earlier in the year, but now the testing seems to be spreading more widely. It’s a simple idea already implemented on the platforms.

The option to train the Threads algorithm so you are shown more relevant or interesting content is a similar idea to the system already used on Instagram and Facebook. As noted by Social Media Today, some users are starting to see “Interested in this post?” messages under posts, and the option of hitting a cross or a checkmark.