Google Maps can now use your screenshots to help you plan trips thanks to Gemini AI

1 Comment
Google Maps screenshots Gemini AI

Screenshotting stuff can seem like a great way to remember something for later, but captures soon get lost and forgotten. Google is looking to change this by bringing new Gemini-powered features to Google Maps.

The company thinks that it can help you to make sense of the “travel blogs, news articles or social media posts” you’ve screengrabbed while researching a trip. Turning to AI to make sense of a heap of images is Google’s solution. Here’s how it can help you.

See also:

The latest addition to Google Maps doesn’t really seem to have a name -- it’s just a way to make better use of screenshots. Google explains that it “uses Gemini capabilities to identify places mentioned in your screenshots and helps save them to a list for you, making travel planning a breeze”.

Sounds good? It’s available on the You tab of Google Maps where you should see a list of screenshots and a “Try it out!” label. To get started, you will have to grant Google Maps permission to access your photos, and from this point forward, things should take care of themselves.

Google explains:

  1. Next time you take a screenshot that includes location information, head to Google Maps after.
  2. If Maps recognizes a place, a message will pop up telling you that it has places ready for you to review.
  3. Tap “review,” and decide if you want to save the image to your screenshots list or not. (You can add these images to other lists later, too, if you want.)
  4. You also have the option to upload screenshots manually: When you’re in the app select the Screenshots list under the You tab. From there, you can upload screenshots manually. The rest of the process is the same!
  5. You’ll see the saved places directly on your map or can get to the list through You tab to access while you’re on the go.
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lenovo Legion 9i 18-inch laptop with RTX 5090 and glasses free 3D display is designed for gamers and creators

Majority of cyber insurance ransomware claims are due to BEC

Google Maps can now use your screenshots to help you plan trips thanks to Gemini AI

Spotify reveals new tools to give you greater control over your music discovery journey -- and banish earworms

Microsoft wants you to ditch Windows 10 for Windows 11, but End Of 10 thinks Linux is a better option

System76 Serval WS Linux laptop gets NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti and 240Hz display

Google brings Gemini to Apple iPad

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

8 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.