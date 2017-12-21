IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11 widens security protection, including new Anti-Ransomware Engine

Christmas must be just around the corner -- IObit has unveiled Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11, a major new release of its flagship system security and optimization product for Windows. It arrives around 12 months to the day after version 10 was released.

Version 11 unveils a new Anti-Ransomware engine, one-click security audit and major improvements to core features like Performance Monitor, Disk Optimization and IObit Undelete. Some of these features made their bow in IObit Advanced SystemCare Free 11, which was released back in October.

Features new and exclusive to Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11 include a new Anti-Ransomware Engine, to protect key files and drives from ransomware attacks. This sits alongside the existing Bitdefender anti-malware engine.

IObit Undelete has also been overhauled in version 11, with the latter supporting FAT and NTFS as well as portable storage devices, and offering improved file search and preview functions.

Other new features are also found in the Free version, including Security Reinforce, a one-click module for highlighting and closing security holes. There’s also HomePage Advisor, which monitors changes to browser homepages, Performance Monitor for ensuring smooth operation and a new Disk Optimization engine promising to fine-tune disk performance better than before. It also gains the same redesigned user interface.

Other improvements include better surfing protection and ads removal, a larger anti-malware database and wider program support in the Junk File Clean module, which now supports Dropbox, Steam and Java among others.

The update is rounded off with further tweaks to the program’s Startup Manager, Privacy Sweep, Default Programs, Cloned File Scanner and Internet Booster modules.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11 is available now as a shareware download for PCs running Windows XP or later. The full version retails for $29.99, which provides a three-PC, one-year subscription. Users can purchase discounted versions of IObit products through the Downloadcrew Software Store.