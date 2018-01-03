You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

135 Comments

Microsoft officially called time on the free Windows 10 upgrade offer in 2016, but allowed anyone using assistive technologies to continue to upgrade to the new OS without paying a penny.

This offer worked on an honor system -- you weren’t required to provide any proof that you used assistive technologies in order to make use of the deal -- allowing anyone to continue to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. Microsoft finally closed this loophole on December 31, 2017, except (whisper it) the site, and the deal, are still available.

SEE ALSO: This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

As noted, and tested by Ghacks, you can still upgrade your Windows 7 or 8.1 device through the assistive technologies page for free.

Just click the Upgrade Now button under the statement: 'Yes, I use assistive technologies and I am ready for my upgrade to Windows 10.'

Doing so will download the Windows 10 Upgrade tool and you can run this and follow the instructions to upgrade your device to the latest version of Windows.

Whether Microsoft simply hasn’t got around to ending the deal yet, or -- despite what it’s said -- plans to keep the offer running for a while longer, isn’t clear. But if you do want to upgrade to Windows 10 for free using this method, then you still can. For the moment at least.

Photo Credit: Stas Ponomarencko/Shutterstock

135 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities bring the computing apocalypse, and yes, you are screwed

Microsoft Edge bests Google Chrome in battery life and security tests

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

'Alexa, nick him!' -- Amazon Echo joins the fight against crime

Linux Mint 19 named 'Tara'

2017: Year of the data breach

Intel chips have a huge security flaw, and the fix will slow down Windows and Linux machines

Most Commented Stories

Fall Creators Update already on more than half of all Windows 10 PCs

202 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

135 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

102 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 STILL hasn't overtaken Windows 7

100 Comments

Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, but we should actually be thanking them for doing it!

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.